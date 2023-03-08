BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — You can help shape the direction of Bis-Man Transit by serving on its board of directors.

Three seats on the nine-member board are up for election at the annual board meeting April 27. In addition to electing new members, the board also chooses its officers.

The Bis-Man Transit board oversees the operation of the paratransit and CAT bus systems in Bismarck and Mandan.

If you’re interested in guiding public transportation in the Bismarck and Mandan communities, apply online for one of the open seats on the board at www.bismantransit.com.

You can also email an application to info@bismantransit.com, or mail an application to: Bis-Man Transit Administration Office, 3750 E. Rosser Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501.

The deadline to submit an application is 8:00 a.m., April 21, 2023.