BisMan celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month

Several activities are lined up for the month of July, all because of a national initiative happening all over the country.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get active, get outside, visit our parks and facilities,” said Kelly Thomas, the Mandan Parks and Recreation Marketing Specialist.

“A lot of people don’t know all the things the Parks and Recreation does, especially in Bismarck,” said Spencer Aune, the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and the goal is to get everyone out to a park — which is what both Bismarck and Mandan Parks and Recreation officials are hoping for.

National Parks and Recreation month dates back to 1985, which promotes the benefits and importance of utilizing local parks and recreation — and officials say there is plenty to do right here.

“We are able to provide a lot of those opportunities whether you like to swim, whether you like to walk, bike, golf,” Auner said.

“We have our Eagles Park, which is our universal playground park. It is a playground for anyone with all different abilities,” Thomas said.

Mandan Park and Recreation has launched a challenge card encouraging individuals to go skating, head to the water park and walk on a trail.

This year’s theme is Our Park and Recreation Story which is encouraging the community to utilize their park and recreation by capturing the moment.

“Take a picture, upload them to social media and send the pictures to me at kthomas@mandan.com for a chance to win a fun prize,” Thomas said.

Bismarck Parks and Rec is promoting its own theme, which is July Celebration, and has events ranging from free fitness classes to family golf.

“Like the name says, just a celebration of the month of July. It’s a really nice month weather-wise. Everything seems to be open and just a lot to do,” said Aune.

To learn more about activities for Bismarck and Mandan Recreation click here and here.



