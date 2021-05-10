Bismarck 4th grader named North Dakota’s winner in Doodle for Google contest

The next time you open your Google browser, you might come across a doodle drawn by local 4th grader Makenna Krukenberg of Bismarck, but she needs your help to make this a reality.

Named the North Dakota winner in the Doodle for Google competition, Makenna’s doodle is now in the running to be picked as a national finalist in her grade group.

There will be 5 national finalists in total, one of which will go on to become the national winner.

Contestants were asked to use their imagination to create a Google Doodle based on what “inner strength” meant to them.

“I have a nurse, a mail carrier, a teacher, a grocery store clerk, a covid vaccine and an E wearing a mask. Why an E? Because that’s the last letter in the word google,” said Makenna.

Makenna says her doodle represents all the essential workers who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve known that they’ve always been important to the community and I guess this year I thought they were especially strong and I just thought it would only be fair to include them.”

She’s seen firsthand the long hours these workers have put in during this time, because her dad is a nurse at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

“I was really excited when I got to win this year, I didn’t expect it all,” said Makenna.

For a period of 5 days, the U.S. public will vote for their favorite doodle from the 54 state and territory winners. These votes will help determine the 5 national finalists, from there the national winner will be picked.

This is where she needs your help.

As a national finalist, Makenna will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun Googley swag.

Her doodle artwork will also be in the running to be picked as a national winner. The national winner’s artwork will displayed on Google.com for one day. They will also win:

A $30,000 college scholarship

A $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization

Google hardware

Fun Googley swag

You can vote for Makenna’s doodle by clicking here, once logged on look for Makenna’s drawing in the grades 4-5 category.