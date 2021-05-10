Bismarck 4th grader named North Dakota’s winner in Doodle for Google contest

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The next time you open your Google browser, you might come across a doodle drawn by local 4th grader Makenna Krukenberg of Bismarck, but she needs your help to make this a reality.  

Named the North Dakota winner in the Doodle for Google competition, Makenna’s doodle is now in the running to be picked as a national finalist in her grade group.

There will be 5 national finalists in total, one of which will go on to become the national winner.

Contestants were asked to use their imagination to create a Google Doodle based on what “inner strength” meant to them. 

“I have a nurse, a mail carrier, a teacher, a grocery store clerk, a covid vaccine and an E wearing a mask. Why an E? Because that’s the last letter in the word google,” said Makenna.

Makenna says her doodle represents all the essential workers who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“I’ve known that they’ve always been important to the community and I guess this year I thought they were especially strong and I just thought it would only be fair to include them.”

She’s seen firsthand the long hours these workers have put in during this time, because her dad is a nurse at Sanford Health in Bismarck.  

“I was really excited when I got to win this year, I didn’t expect it all,” said Makenna.

For a period of 5 days, the U.S. public will vote for their favorite doodle from the 54 state and territory winners. These votes will help determine the 5 national finalists, from there the national winner will be picked.

This is where she needs your help.  

As a national finalist, Makenna will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun Googley swag. 

Her doodle artwork will also be in the running to be picked as a national winner. The national winner’s artwork will displayed on Google.com for one day. They will also win:

  • A $30,000 college scholarship
  • A $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization
  • Google hardware
  • Fun Googley swag

You can vote for Makenna’s doodle by clicking here, once logged on look for Makenna’s drawing in the grades 4-5 category.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News