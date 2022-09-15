BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A fiber-optic line north of Bismarck was damaged Thursday and is causing issues with landline 9-1-1 calls in the Western portion of the state.

This issue could persist for several hours until crews are able either to splice or re-attach the line.

Landline 9-1-1 callers will experience “dead air” when making a call and the call will apparently then disconnect.

Emergency Dispatchers will receive the information from the caller and will immediately call you back.

They are asking the public to, if possible, use a cell phone to call 9-1-1 as these services have not been interrupted.

If a cell phone is not available, callers could contact Minot Central Dispatch at 701-852-0111.