BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the seasonal chill seeps even further into North Dakota, some may be looking for a way to escape the cold by taking a vacation to somewhere warmer. Thankfully, a new series of daily flights coming to the Bismarck Airport aims to help more travelers quite literally fly south for the winter.

Beginning on February 18, Allegiant Airlines will offer additional daily flights from the Bismarck Airport to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona. Currently, the airline operates an average of four flights every week between the two airports — and while the Phoenix-Mesa flight plan is already present at the Bismarck Airport, this announcement marks the first time Allegiant has committed to flying it every day of the week in this market. The increase in frequency, officials state, both provides another daily flight option for travelers and highlights the already-existing strength of the BIS-AZA route.

“The addition of daily service on Allegiant into Phoenix-Mesa is a true testament to the community’s demand for flights to this region,” states Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenkler in a press release. “Going from a less-than-daily schedule to new family flight options is exciting for our community and region of North Dakota.”

“Allegiant has been a longstanding air service partner to our community,” explains Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug in the release, “and the Bismarck to Phoenix/Mesa route has really increased in popularity over the years. We thank Allegiant for recognizing the strength of this route, and the importance of offering daily service to passengers in our region.”

Tickets for the new daily flights can be purchased on Allegiant’s website, or at the Bismarck Airport’s Allegiant ticket counter during specific business hours.