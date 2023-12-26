BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Airport is working hard to get planes landing and taking off safely.

So far, the rest of the flights have been either delayed or cancelled heading to Bismarck, but airport crews are still working around the clock to make everyone get home and to their final destination.

One united airline flight rerouted to Minot.

According to the Points Guy, a runway covered in ice is classified as “poor” braking action.

Like on an icy road, conditions can be extremely variable and hazardous. As a result, airfield operators will spray a chemical substance on a runway to stop it from icing up.