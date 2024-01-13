BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Despite the freezing temperatures and previous closures, the Bismarck Airport has been operating as usual throughout the polar vortex. Today, many gathered at the airport for both arrivals and departures.

“As long as we take off,” stated passenger Greg Haider, “they’re probably all on time. I think our flight is coming in, it didn’t sit and start up today cold. It’ll be flying in, and it will be warm and taking off. I’m not sure how they will be when they have to start up cold.”

Passengers report that they were both eager and excited that flights were on time — especially considering the delays prevalent throughout the rest of the country.

“We were actually looking when we were getting ready to leave Orlando,” recalls passenger Shoni Mortenson, “and wondered if we would get here or not. We had seen flights coming in from Minneapolis and going out, delayed, or canceled, and the same thing was true with Denver. So we were kind of wondering, but we got out of Sanford just fine.”

Many that arrived in the capital city also report that they were shocked by from the difference in temperature compared to where they departed from.

“It was like a 145-degree difference from where we are to where we are now,” state fellow passengers Riley Hugelen and McKenna Haverluk.

Flights in the Bismarck-Mandan area were able to take off with only a few delays or cancellations, but the Minot Airport has canceled all of its flights for today. Dickinson, meanwhile, saw one arrival and one departure during the afternoon.

The same polar vortex that is currently assailing Bismarck is also impacting air travel throughout the entire country. According to the website FlightAware, 18,502 flights nationwide were cancelled as of noon on Saturday — and over 1,100 were cancelled.