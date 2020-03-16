Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota
Bismarck and Mandan Parks Departments to Close

Bismarck Parks says facilities will be closed through March 22. All programs are also suspended. Administrative offices will be open 7:30 am-5 pm M-F.

The Mandan Park District says their facilities will also be closed until further notice.

The Minot Park District says they will be suspending public skating and public hockey at the MAYSA Arena until further notice. Girls youth basketball will be cancelled with this being the final week of play.

The Williston Parks Department says they will close facilities and suspend programs through March 20th.

The Dickinson Parks Department says they will close facilities through March 22.

