2/22/22, 6:07 p.m.

The 911 connectivity issue has been fixed, according to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

State Radio dispatchers are able to connect via wireless and landline phones again, according to a Facebook post.

But if you continue to have difficulties connecting, call their administrative line at 701-328-9921.

2/22/22, 10:09 a.m.

911 is experiencing outages in most of Western North Dakota.

If you’re having difficulties contacting 911 by voice, text 911. Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field. Text messages should be brief and include only your location and the type of emergency.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 personnel. Text in simple words – do not use abbreviations.

Based on where you live in, please do the following:

Bismarck: The Bismarck Police Department recommends calling one of these numbers for non-emergency calls at this time: 701-805-8855, 701-319-6343, 701-319-8662, 701-390-612.

Dickinson: For emergency assistance in Stark County, call 701-456-7762.

Mandan: For fire or medical emergency calls in Mandan, please call 701-667-3288, extension 0.

McLean County: Call the Sheriff’s Office at 701-462-8103.

Minot: For emergencies in Minot, please call 701-852-0111, and select option 1.

Williston: For the Williston Police Department, they ask that you call 701-713-3355, and select option 1. 911 texting appears to only be working for Verizon customers in Williston as well.

For more information visit https://www.911.nd.gov/.