BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Monday, August 14, is moving day for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Heath.

The service will close operations at the current 500 East Front Avenue location and re-open August 15 at a new location, 407 South 26th Street in Bismarck.

“We are excited about this transition to a new facility and look forward to serving the public at our new location,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

A Dedication/Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House will be held at the new facility on September 13, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.