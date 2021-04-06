In an effort to empower kids to become activists against smoking and vaping, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has launched a Take Down Tobacco campaign.

North Dakota is ranked among the top five states for youth E-cigarette use. According to Bismarck-Burleigh’s Youth-Risk Behavior Survey, 33 percent of high school students are using electronic vape products.

A tobacco prevention specialist tells us while youth smoking rates are down, the number of kids using vapor products continues to skyrocket.

“The tobacco industry has done a really good job of marketing these products. I’ve seen products that look exactly like a candy or gum. It’s really unfortunate because those are the products that kids are going to see. They’re like, ‘Oh that looks like my favorite candy.’ But it’s not their candy, it’s actually a tobacco product,” said Jordyn Schaefbauer.

Their online service, My Life, My Quit is open and free to anyone under the age of 18.

Through this website, kids can talk to a specialist or virtually chat about the best ways to quit smoking.