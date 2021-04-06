Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health provides free service to help kids quit smoking

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In an effort to empower kids to become activists against smoking and vaping, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has launched a Take Down Tobacco campaign.

North Dakota is ranked among the top five states for youth E-cigarette use. According to Bismarck-Burleigh’s Youth-Risk Behavior Survey, 33 percent of high school students are using electronic vape products.

A tobacco prevention specialist tells us while youth smoking rates are down, the number of kids using vapor products continues to skyrocket.

“The tobacco industry has done a really good job of marketing these products. I’ve seen products that look exactly like a candy or gum. It’s really unfortunate because those are the products that kids are going to see. They’re like, ‘Oh that looks like my favorite candy.’ But it’s not their candy, it’s actually a tobacco product,” said Jordyn Schaefbauer.

Their online service, My Life, My Quit is open and free to anyone under the age of 18.

Through this website, kids can talk to a specialist or virtually chat about the best ways to quit smoking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Baseball

Youth Tobacco Program

Burning Fines

Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed

KX Convo: Beth Hill

Mid Dakota Clinic

Air Quality

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

TRIP Presser

Soil Health

Armstrong Visits

Juneteenth Vote

Teacher Negotiations

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Larry's Hydro Lettuce: Fresh to your table all year long!

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnemInuteForecast 4/6

Tuesday's Forecast: A few rain showers possible but many remain dry

NDC APR 6

Legacy Baseball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News