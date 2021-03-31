Coronavirus
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says they’ll continue to vaccinate North Dakotans to reach herd immunity

Although people can now get in line for their COVID-19 vaccine, one health official says there’s still a ways to go before communities reach herd immunity.

Renae Moch with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says only 25 percent of the community has been fully vaccinated, and that they are still holding mass vaccine clinics, three days a week, in order to reach that 70 percent herd immunity mark.

She adds the two main questions they’re being asked at this time are: Should I get vaccinated if I’ve had COVID, and should I get vaccinated if I received another vaccine recently?

Moch says they’ve been seeing a steady demand for doses and hope the pattern continues in the coming weeks.

“We really encourage people if they’ve been waiting or holding off thinking that there are others who are more important or in greater need to really schedule that vaccine now because the vaccine is available for anybody,” explained Moch.

The Department of Health reports that 26 percent of North Dakotans have now been fully vaccinated.

