Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health sets pediatric COVID vaccine clinic for Nov. 9

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is holding a drive-through pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

According to a press release, children aged 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Walk-in appointments are not available.

People attending the drive-through clinic are asked to enter through Parking Lot D off 7th Street, wear a mask and bring their insurance card(s).

To schedule an appointment, click here.

For general vaccine clinic inquiries or questions about other health programs and issues, you can call BBPH at 701-355-1540.

