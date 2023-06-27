BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Battling cancer is a hard road for both patients and their loved ones — so when someone does beat cancer, it should be a celebration. And on Tuesday, the Bismarck Cancer Center did just that at its 14th annual Ice Cream Social and Celebration Picnic.



“At the Bismarck Cancer Center,” said Director of Nursing Tara Schilke, “we strongly believe that once you’ve been diagnosed with cancer, you are a survivor. And just hearing those words and getting that diagnosis — we just want to celebrate it, and bring people together to celebrate.”

The cancer center invited all local cancer survivors and family and friends to come out to celebrate. Visitors to Sertoma Park could enjoy cupcakes and ice cream, as well as a live performance from the Bluegrass band Cotton Wood.

‘Vivian’, the pink fire truck from the Bismarck Moose Lodge, also made an appearance at the event — and guests, of course, were welcome to take pictures.