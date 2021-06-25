Bismarck Cancer Center one of many organizations to benefit from McQuade’s

The funds from the McQuade’s Charity Softball Tournament benefits around 70 local charities and organizations. One of those is the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Staff from the center say every year it varies, but the money raised is a huge help.

Even with the cancellation of the tournament last year, McQuade’s still found a way to donate.

The Cancer Center says the funds they receive every year go directly to the services they provide for their patients.

“We actually have patient apartments. If you’re coming from Bowman or Hettinger and you need to receive daily treatments Monday through Friday, you can stay in a fully furnished apartment for $15 a night. So that’s a big benefit for our patients. We do gas cards, we have a massage therapist on hand, we have a dietician, we have an emotional spiritual counselor,” explained Sara Kelsch, the Marketing Director for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Many of the organizations and charities also volunteer at the softball tournament.

In 2019, the event donated a record $146,000 and organizers are hoping to surpass that this year.