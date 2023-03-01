BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck pharmacy has joined a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s efforts to require pharmacies that receive federal funding to dispense abortion-inducing drugs.

Kevin Martian (Image: Alliance Defending Freedom)

Mayo Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy run by Catholic pharmacist Kevin Martian, joined a lawsuit filed earlier by Texas against the abortion drug mandate.

In July 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a mandate that requires pharmacies that serve patients with Medicare, Medicaid, or other federally funded coverage to stock and dispense elective abortion drugs.

The lawsuit complains the Biden administration threatens legal action against any pharmacy or pharmacist that does not comply, even if doing so violates their religious beliefs, as is the case of Mayo Pharmacy and its owner, Martian.

As a devout Catholic, Martian operates his pharmacy in accordance with Catholic ethical and moral principles, including the teaching that human life begins at conception. As such, Mayo Pharmacy does not dispense drugs for abortion purposes.

If the administration’s pharmacy mandate takes effect, the pharmacy will be forced to either stop serving customers who receive federal assistance or violate its religious beliefs.

In the amended complaint, attorneys explain that the administration’s pharmacy mandate directly conflicts with multiple federal statues as well as Texas’ pro-life laws.

The original and amended lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an alliance-building, non-profit legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.

