Friday, Bismarck celebrates Arbor Day and 44 years being named a Tree City USA.

To achieve that lofty title, the community must have a tree department, a tree care ordinance, a forestry program and an Arbor Day observance.

That observance happened in Heritage Park this afternoon, with a proclamation from Mayor Steve Bakken and a ceremonial tree planting.

The event also showcased a class of fourth-graders from Lincoln Elementary school, who performed skits, sang songs and told jokes, all about trees. KX News asked all of them their favorite part about trees.

Here were some of the responses from Mrs. Heiple’s fourth grade class.

“I like sitting under them in the shade and maybe reading a book sometimes.”

“Picking apples from them.”

“Probably eating the apples after it’s picked.”

“Sitting in the shade reading a book.”

“Climbing on top of them and then jumping off.”

“They give us oxygen and they smell good.”

“Help my dad, the city forester, plant them.”

“Obviously, the apples.”

“Climbing up them and hanging upside down,”

“Being able to help this girl, Janelle, my mom’s employees, I get to pick apples with her.”

“They clean up the air and freshen it, so that we have more to breathe, and when you’re around trees it just feels fresher.”

“Their leaves.”

“Apples.”

“The trees in our neighborhood.”

About 3,400 cities across the country are designated as Tree Cities.