Bismarck Chick-fil-A to open Dec. 2

Chick-fil-a chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s happening…Bismarck Chick-fil-A is set to officially open on Thursday, Dec. 2 by Kirkwood Mall.

The company announced the grand opening on Facebook on Thursday, saying the first customer will be served that morning at 6:30.

“Bismarck, we are almost ready for you! Our official grand opening date is Thursday, December 2 at 6:30am. We are so excited to serve you!” the post said.

The fast food chain was supposed to be up and running in March 2021, but construction was delayed due to the pandemic and winter weather.

