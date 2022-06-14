A proposed hate crime ordinance was the topic of discussion Tuesday night at Bismarck’s City Commission meeting, and, after more than three hours of testimony from the public, commissioners voted 4 to 1 against the ordinance.

The ordinance would have added hate crime language to the simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct ordinances already in place.

Dozens of residents had the opportunity to speak their minds at the commission meeting.

Each person voiced their opinion and the reason for either supporting or opposing the ordinance.

“The document itself does not read like legal language, but activist language. It reminds me in many ways of the code of the Soviet Union in the 20th century that you could condemn anyone for anything at any time because there is not a precise form of language used,” said one person.

“I don’t see this as elevating people who belong to minorities, but rather helps bridge the gap and shows that we want to make an effort to make everyone more equal in our protections. That’s why I would like you to vote yes on this,” another person said.

Bismarck would have joined Fargo and Grand Forks as cities with a hate crime ordinance in place.