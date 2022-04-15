The city of Bismarck has this update on snow clearing and removal efforts through Friday, April 15:

Bismarck Roads and Streets crews began plowing major routes and residential streets April 14 at 8:00 p.m.. The city is using all available equipment and Bismarck Public Schools is assisting with equipment and operators.

Roads and Streets crews will make two plow passes down the street center to allow for vehicles to pass in opposing lanes, to speed up the opening of the city and continue plowing 24/7 until the city is open.

A front-end loader will follow pushing an opening in the heavy snow ridge in front of homes to help residents exit from their driveways.

Once the entire city has been opened, Roads and Streets crews will return to residential areas and push the snow over toward the curb to open up the parking lanes.

Extreme high winds, heavy, wet snow, and blizzard conditions have continued to be an issue with this storm and it is taking three times longer than normal to plow streets.