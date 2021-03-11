Bismarck commissioners suggest tax sale increase as city continues to grow

Bismarck Commissioners are in talks of possibly raising the sales tax and it’s all because of one reason growth.

Through a space needs study, city leaders noticed a need for expansion to keep up with the growth of the capital city.

The police department is one department in particular that continues to grow and is in need of a bigger building.

Also, public health is another department that would need to be relocated as the building they currently occupy was sold in 2019.

To fund both moves there are talks to create a quarter of a cent sales tax increase.

“With the sales tax, it’s the surrounding communities that come in, are the people that come in that are also going to be using you know basically our police department, you know fire. Some of our safety issues that we have. And then also Burleigh Public Health as far as the surrounding communities coming in and utilizing those services,” explained Steve Marquardt, a Bismarck Commissioner.

The sales tax measure would be place on the Ballot in of June 2022 for residents to decide whether or not they want it to go through.

