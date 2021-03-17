Bismarck couple shine light on Irish Heritage for St. Patty’s Day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Patty’s Day is here and a Bismarck couple is feeling the festive vibes. The Gronfur’s are known for their festive spirit all year long.

Diane and her husband Daryl have been decorating their yard for over 20 years now. In fact, he’s working on Easter lights in their garage right now. Over the years they’ve put up snow sculptures and Christmas decorations. But today is St. Patty’s day and Diane wants to celebrate her Irish Heritage.

Diane Gronfur says, “I’m the one that’s Irish so I really like to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Because of my red hair I always told my family that I was more Irish than they were and when I did my
Ancestry DNA, turns out I am more Irish so I thought that was kinda cool.”

They’ll have the lights up for a while yet so come by 523 Riverside Park Road across from
the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck to take in the light display.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's St. Patrick's Day #OneMinuteForecast

Decreasing clouds with warmth on the way

NDC MAR 17

College Sports

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

RW

Transgender Hearing

Insurance Rumor

'One in a million' Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach

KX Convo: John Hoeven

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Burn Ban

Flexibility Learning

New Rep

DST Vote

Wild Hogs Pt. 2

Outdoor Licenses

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Oil & Gas Impact

Overcast with rain/snow chances

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News