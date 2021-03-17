Bismarck couple shine light on Irish Heritage for St. Patty’s Day

St. Patty’s Day is here and a Bismarck couple is feeling the festive vibes. The Gronfur’s are known for their festive spirit all year long.

Diane and her husband Daryl have been decorating their yard for over 20 years now. In fact, he’s working on Easter lights in their garage right now. Over the years they’ve put up snow sculptures and Christmas decorations. But today is St. Patty’s day and Diane wants to celebrate her Irish Heritage.

Diane Gronfur says, “I’m the one that’s Irish so I really like to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Because of my red hair I always told my family that I was more Irish than they were and when I did my

Ancestry DNA, turns out I am more Irish so I thought that was kinda cool.”

They’ll have the lights up for a while yet so come by 523 Riverside Park Road across from

the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck to take in the light display.