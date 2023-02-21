BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Heavy snow has returned to Bismarck, complete with a particularly alarming level of blowing and drifting snow — and as such, the city’s Roads and Streets Department is making preparations to clear necessary paths. However, there is plenty that citizens can do to aid them in removing the chill from our communities.

Currently, crews are working to plow emergency routes and major arterial streets, with emergency routes being the main priorities in particular. City crews are already working with emergency managers.

City workers will continue to apply sand to city streets in order to combat the slippery conditions, but the Department of Public Works would still like to remind drivers to be careful on the road. Some key steps to remember include slowing down and leaving additional space between vehicles to allow for responses to unexpected actions and safe braking.

While the city is doing everything it can to remove snow, it’s important to remember that there are things that residents can (and must) do to help combat winter storms. Ensuring that the fire hydrants in your area are accessible in the event of an emergency is essential, and as such, Bismarck is encouraging residents to ‘adopt’ hydrants in their neighborhood by working to clear space six inches below all caps on a hydrant, and 3-4 feet around the general area.

In addition, it is essential for drivers to move their vehicles off of the streets to aid in snow removal operations, and keep them off until snow plows have cleaned the area.

The Public Works department would also like to remind individuals that is the property owner’s responsibility to clear all snow around dumpsters on their land. In order to ensure that waste can safely be emptied, snow in and around the container must be removed. It’s essential that waste collection crews can move the container a minimum of seven feet from where it is supposed to be emptied, and that they can maneuver it in order to hook it up to disposal trucks.

According to City Ordinance 10-03-04, a person may not move, dump, or deposit snow and ice accumulated on private property onto any public street, right-of-way, or alley. If you are caught doing so, you may be required to pay a fine of up to $1,000.

For more information on snow removal in Bismarck, visit this page.