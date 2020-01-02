Bismarck Diocese releases priest names with substantiated claims of abuse

The Bismarck Catholic Diocese released a list Thursday, January 2nd of the names of priests with substantiated claims of abuse against them. Bishop Kagan also included the following message on the Diocese web page.
“The sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church has called forth greater accountability and transparency of bishops and dioceses in the resolution of cases of substantiated claims. While one claim is one too many, the Church acknowledges her brokenness because of the action of a few and recognizes our responsibility for healing and reconciliation.
The Diocese of Bismarck remains committed to reaching out to victims of childhood sexual abuse within our diocese as well as doing all that we can to protect our youth from harm.
This commitment means that no diocesan clergy member against whom there has been a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is currently in ministry. Any diocesan employee or volunteer (clergy or lay) who is found to have a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is permanently removed from ministry and employment. There have been no substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor alleged to have occurred after 1989 – a period of 30 years.
In the interest of transparency and accountability, I have chosen, as part of our ongoing process of reaching out to the diocesan community, to publicly identify those priests who have carried out ministry in the Diocese of Bismarck, and against whom there is a substantiated claim of sexual abuse of a minor.
A substantiated claim is an allegation that a priest, deacon, monsignor or bishop sexually abused a minor during his appointment within the Diocese of Bismarck which the diocese determined is likely true.”
— Bishop David D. Kagan
Diocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor
NAME: EARL J. BECWAR *
Ordained: 12/21/1944
Died: 9/5/1991
NAME: NORMAN J. DUKART
Ordained: 6/2/1967
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/20/2002
NAME: ROBERT E. FEENEY
Ordained: 5/21/1956
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/17/2002
Died: 4/3/2006
NAME: THEODORE F. GUSTIN
Ordained: 6/2/1957
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 6/18/2002
Died: 12/27/2006
NAME: EUGENE J. HASPERT *
Ordained: 5/27/1947
Died: 7/3/1979
NAME: DONALD W. HILL
Ordained: 5/25/1967
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 1/6/2003
Died: 11/21/2004
NAME: MICHAEL T. KRANK
Ordained: 6/2/1952
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/11/2004
Died: 11/28/2010
NAME: JOHN H. KUHN
Ordained: 11/23/1943
Died: 3/15/2006
NAME: HUGH C. MCGOVERN *
Ordained: 7/26/1950
Died: 7/22/1988
NAME: MAURICE MCNEELY
Ordained: 6/7/1958
Incardinated into Diocese of Honolulu: 1982
Died: 7/29/2017
NAME: FREDERIC J. NELSON *
Ordained: 5/29/1950
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 2/20/1984
Died: 8/13/1988
NAME: JOHN J. OWENS
Ordained: 6/4/1960
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/13/2010
NAME: JAMES W. POMMIER
Ordained: 6/7/1954
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 12/18/1977
Dismissed from the Clerical State: 12/21/2007
Died: 1/28/2012
NAME: JAMES E. REARDON
Ordained: 3/13/1965
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/16/2002
Died: 3/11/2007
NAME: ARMOUR R. ROBERTS *
Ordained: 6/4/1955
Died: 12/8/1989
NAME: ALOYSIUS P. SIMON
Ordained: 5/29/1950
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 6/18/1985
Died: 10/31/1991
NAME: LAURENCE R. TALTY
Ordained: 11/30/1945
Died: 8/22/1989
NAME: STEVEN R. ZASTOUPIL
Ordained: 5/20/1961
Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/20/2002
Died: 7/2/2018
Extern Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor1.
NAME: VICTOR J. HEINEN, OSB *
Ordained: 6/6/1936
Died: 6/24/1953
NAME: CHARLES MEYER, CPPS
Ordained: 5/14/1931
Died: 12/16/1997
NAME: MICHAEL A. SPEGELE, CPPS *
Ordained: 6/14/1941
Died: 3/16/1998
NAME: ROBERT WUEST, CPPS *
Ordained: 4/21/1940
Died: 3/26/1988
[1] Extern clergy refers to clergy members who were attached to another diocese but served in the Diocese of Bismarck for a period of time.
* Allegations reported after priest was deceased.