Bismarck Diocese releases priest names with substantiated claims of abuse

The Bismarck Catholic Diocese released a list Thursday, January 2nd of the names of priests with substantiated claims of abuse against them. Bishop Kagan also included the following message on the Diocese web page.

“The sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church has called forth greater accountability and transparency of bishops and dioceses in the resolution of cases of substantiated claims. While one claim is one too many, the Church acknowledges her brokenness because of the action of a few and recognizes our responsibility for healing and reconciliation.

The Diocese of Bismarck remains committed to reaching out to victims of childhood sexual abuse within our diocese as well as doing all that we can to protect our youth from harm.

This commitment means that no diocesan clergy member against whom there has been a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is currently in ministry.  Any diocesan employee or volunteer (clergy or lay) who is found to have a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is permanently removed from ministry and employment.  There have been no substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor alleged to have occurred after 1989 – a period of 30 years.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, I have chosen, as part of our ongoing process of reaching out to the diocesan community, to publicly identify those priests who have carried out ministry in the Diocese of Bismarck, and against whom there is a substantiated claim of sexual abuse of a minor.

A substantiated claim is an allegation that a priest, deacon, monsignor or bishop sexually abused a minor during his appointment within the Diocese of Bismarck which the diocese determined is likely true.”

— Bishop David D. Kagan


Diocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

NAME:  EARL J. BECWAR *
            Ordained:                                                                               12/21/1944
            Died:                                                                                       9/5/1991
NAME:  NORMAN J. DUKART
            Ordained:                                                                               6/2/1967
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/20/2002
NAME:  ROBERT E. FEENEY
            Ordained:                                                                               5/21/1956
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/17/2002
            Died:                                                                                       4/3/2006
  NAME:  THEODORE F. GUSTIN
            Ordained:                                                                               6/2/1957
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 6/18/2002
            Died:                                                                                       12/27/2006
NAME:  EUGENE J. HASPERT *
            Ordained:                                                                               5/27/1947
            Died:                                                                                       7/3/1979
NAME:  DONALD W. HILL
            Ordained:                                                                               5/25/1967
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 1/6/2003
            Died:                                                                                       11/21/2004
NAME:  MICHAEL T. KRANK
            Ordained:                                                                               6/2/1952
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/11/2004
            Died:                                                                                       11/28/2010
NAME:  JOHN H. KUHN
            Ordained:                                                                               11/23/1943
            Died:                                                                                       3/15/2006
NAME:  HUGH C. MCGOVERN *
            Ordained:                                                                               7/26/1950
            Died:                                                                                       7/22/1988
NAME:  MAURICE MCNEELY                                         
            Ordained:                                                                               6/7/1958
            Incardinated into Diocese of Honolulu:                           1982
            Died:                                                                                       7/29/2017
NAME:  FREDERIC J. NELSON *
            Ordained:                                                                               5/29/1950
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 2/20/1984
            Died:                                                                                       8/13/1988
NAME:  JOHN J. OWENS
            Ordained:                                                                               6/4/1960
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/13/2010
NAME:  JAMES W. POMMIER
            Ordained:                                                                               6/7/1954
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 12/18/1977
            Dismissed from the Clerical State:                                    12/21/2007
            Died:                                                                                        1/28/2012
NAME:  JAMES E.  REARDON
            Ordained:                                                                               3/13/1965
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/16/2002
            Died:                                                                                       3/11/2007
NAME:  ARMOUR R. ROBERTS *
            Ordained:                                                                               6/4/1955
            Died:                                                                                       12/8/1989
NAME:  ALOYSIUS P. SIMON
            Ordained:                                                                               5/29/1950
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 6/18/1985
            Died:                                                                                       10/31/1991
NAME:  LAURENCE R. TALTY
            Ordained:                                                                               11/30/1945
            Died:                                                                                       8/22/1989
NAME:  STEVEN R. ZASTOUPIL
            Ordained:                                                                               5/20/1961
            Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/20/2002
            Died:                                                                                       7/2/2018
 
Extern Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor1.

NAME:  VICTOR J. HEINEN, OSB *
            Ordained:                                                                               6/6/1936
            Died:                                                                                       6/24/1953
NAME:  CHARLES MEYER, CPPS
            Ordained:                                                                               5/14/1931
            Died:                                                                                       12/16/1997
NAME:  MICHAEL A. SPEGELE, CPPS *
            Ordained:                                                                               6/14/1941
            Died:                                                                                       3/16/1998
NAME:  ROBERT WUEST, CPPS *
            Ordained:                                                                               4/21/1940
            Died:                                                                                       3/26/1988

[1] Extern clergy refers to clergy members who were attached to another diocese but served in the Diocese of Bismarck for a period of time.
 
* Allegations reported after priest was deceased.
 

