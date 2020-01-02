Bismarck Diocese releases priest names with substantiated claims of abuse

The Bismarck Catholic Diocese released a list Thursday, January 2nd of the names of priests with substantiated claims of abuse against them. Bishop Kagan also included the following message on the Diocese web page.

“The sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church has called forth greater accountability and transparency of bishops and dioceses in the resolution of cases of substantiated claims. While one claim is one too many, the Church acknowledges her brokenness because of the action of a few and recognizes our responsibility for healing and reconciliation.



The Diocese of Bismarck remains committed to reaching out to victims of childhood sexual abuse within our diocese as well as doing all that we can to protect our youth from harm.



This commitment means that no diocesan clergy member against whom there has been a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is currently in ministry. Any diocesan employee or volunteer (clergy or lay) who is found to have a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is permanently removed from ministry and employment. There have been no substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor alleged to have occurred after 1989 – a period of 30 years.



In the interest of transparency and accountability, I have chosen, as part of our ongoing process of reaching out to the diocesan community, to publicly identify those priests who have carried out ministry in the Diocese of Bismarck, and against whom there is a substantiated claim of sexual abuse of a minor.



A substantiated claim is an allegation that a priest, deacon, monsignor or bishop sexually abused a minor during his appointment within the Diocese of Bismarck which the diocese determined is likely true.”



— Bishop David D. Kagan



Diocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

NAME: EARL J. BECWAR *

Ordained: 12/21/1944

Died: 9/5/1991

NAME: NORMAN J. DUKART

Ordained: 6/2/1967

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/20/2002

NAME: ROBERT E. FEENEY

Ordained: 5/21/1956

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/17/2002

Died: 4/3/2006

NAME: THEODORE F. GUSTIN

Ordained: 6/2/1957

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 6/18/2002

Died: 12/27/2006

NAME: EUGENE J. HASPERT *

Ordained: 5/27/1947

Died: 7/3/1979

NAME: DONALD W. HILL

Ordained: 5/25/1967

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 1/6/2003

Died: 11/21/2004

NAME: MICHAEL T. KRANK

Ordained: 6/2/1952

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/11/2004

Died: 11/28/2010

NAME: JOHN H. KUHN

Ordained: 11/23/1943

Died: 3/15/2006

NAME: HUGH C. MCGOVERN *

Ordained: 7/26/1950

Died: 7/22/1988

NAME: MAURICE MCNEELY

Ordained: 6/7/1958

Incardinated into Diocese of Honolulu: 1982

Died: 7/29/2017

NAME: FREDERIC J. NELSON *

Ordained: 5/29/1950

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 2/20/1984

Died: 8/13/1988

NAME: JOHN J. OWENS

Ordained: 6/4/1960

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/13/2010

NAME: JAMES W. POMMIER

Ordained: 6/7/1954

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 12/18/1977

Dismissed from the Clerical State: 12/21/2007

Died: 1/28/2012

NAME: JAMES E. REARDON

Ordained: 3/13/1965

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 4/16/2002

Died: 3/11/2007

NAME: ARMOUR R. ROBERTS *

Ordained: 6/4/1955

Died: 12/8/1989

NAME: ALOYSIUS P. SIMON

Ordained: 5/29/1950

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 6/18/1985

Died: 10/31/1991

NAME: LAURENCE R. TALTY

Ordained: 11/30/1945

Died: 8/22/1989

NAME: STEVEN R. ZASTOUPIL

Ordained: 5/20/1961

Faculties for Priestly Ministry Permanently Removed: 3/20/2002

Died: 7/2/2018



Extern Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor1.



NAME: VICTOR J. HEINEN, OSB *

Ordained: 6/6/1936

Died: 6/24/1953

NAME: CHARLES MEYER, CPPS

Ordained: 5/14/1931

Died: 12/16/1997

NAME: MICHAEL A. SPEGELE, CPPS *

Ordained: 6/14/1941

Died: 3/16/1998

NAME: ROBERT WUEST, CPPS *

Ordained: 4/21/1940

Died: 3/26/1988



[1] Extern clergy refers to clergy members who were attached to another diocese but served in the Diocese of Bismarck for a period of time.



* Allegations reported after priest was deceased.

