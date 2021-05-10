Bismarck E-Waste event happening this week

The annual North Dakota E-Waste “Computers for a Cause” event is happening in Bismarck this week.

For each laptop or desktop computer brought in, $5 will be donated to Furry Friends Rockin Rescue.

This event is not only for personal devices, schools and businesses with unused computers needing to be disposed of. You can also bring those in and have $5 go to Furry Friends.

Donations will only be given for computers, but you can still bring in other electronics to be disposed of except for TVs and CRT monitors.

“This is an opportunity to not only help Furry Friends Rockin Rescue but to also properly recycle those electronics. Rather than filling up the landfill with those, they come here, they get properly recycled with R2 certified recyclers,” said ND E-Waste Owner Justin Krom.

The event is happening this Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ND E-Waste is now located at 5015 Platoon Avenue.