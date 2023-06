BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — East Avenue C in Bismarck will be closing temporarily tomorrow morning.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, East Avenue C between 1st Street and 2nd Street will be closed to through traffic, as the Forestry Department will be removing a dead tree in the area. The road should be reopened to traffic by noon.

The City stated in the release that it will greatly appreciate drivers’ patience during this time.