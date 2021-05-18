Bismarck elementary students meet their senior pen pals for the first time

We have been following this story for some time now.

It’s the story of elementary students and seniors bridging the gap with a notebook and a pencil.

The Rita Murphy second grade class first began their pen pal journey back in November — and for the first time since beginning this project, they’re meeting their new friends face-to-face.

“Well to me it was very exciting because we had never met. But we journaled, oh must’ve been probably five, six times throughout the winter,” said Inez Rose.

“Well I really like her because I’ve never met her in person, but I’ve been writing to her,” said Mariah Myers.

“Well at first I felt nervous but then when I came I felt good,” said Adley Dinius.

Throughout the school year the kids and seniors learned all types of things by exchanging journals.

The bond made through paper helped them realize they have a lot in common.

“It’s like having my whole kids again. Mine gone a long time ago and grown-up. Lives in Chicago. And these guys are just like being parents again. It just feels so good to me. I mean I really enjoyed it,” said Willy Rose.

“I told her that I am singing and playing guitar. And she told me that she’s played guitar,” Myers.

The students not only earned a new friend, but also learned along the way.

“It really helped the kids with their reading and their writing and it was just something to look forward to for the kids to every month. They’re coming and I have to write to them,” said Aura Bren, second-grade teacher at Rita Murphy Elementary.

While the school year is nearing the end, the friends exchanged gifts to remember each other forever.

“It was an appreciation poem for like how nice she is and like for a little present for her,” said Lorelai Messer.

“We have a lifetime friend because I still get to bring at least some of this home to remember him,” said Jacen Mastel.

After a game of bingo with their new friends the pen pals bonded over milk and cookies.

Students over at the Innovation School also participated in the community project.

They spent the afternoon painting fish decoys with their pen pals, who are also from the Burleigh County Senior Center.