BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway that led to the death of one person and another suffering serious injury.

According to the BPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole. After Scott hit the light pole, Christa rear-ended Heidt’s SUV with her car, causing severe injury to Christa. It is currently unclear if contact was made between Scott’s motorcycle and Heidt’s SUV.

Scott and Christa were taken to a local hospital, where Scott was pronounced dead. Christa was treated for serious injuries but is expected to recover.

No charges have been filed at this time. The crash is currently under investigation.