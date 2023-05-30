BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — When it comes to affordability, not many places can beat Bismarck and Fargo when it comes to raising a family.
That’s according to a data survey by personal financial information site, WalletHub.
The company released its 2023 “Best and Worst Places To Raise A Family” report, and Bismarck came in at #15 among more than 180 communities surveyed.
Fargo came in at #16.
WalletHub compared all the cities across 45 key metrics, ranging from housing affordability to school-system quality to the unemployment rate.
Here’s how Bismarck scored out of the 182 locations examined in various categories:
- Affordability: #5
- Socio-economics: #13
- Health and Safety: #58
- Education and Child Care: #71
- Family Fun: #116
You can read the complete survey, along with the methodology used to compile the statistics used in the survey here.