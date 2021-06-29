Bismarck FD responds to fire at Kirkwood Park Apartment complex

An apartment fire Tuesday afternoon had the Bismarck Fire Department on scene for hours.

The fire occurred at the Kirkwood Park Apartment complex on East Arbor Avenue.

The first fire unit on scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the 72-unit building. In all, seven fire trucks, as well as police and ambulance, responded to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation and the occupants of that apartment have been displaced by the fire damage. The occupants of the rest of the building were displaced for most of the afternoon as fire crews worked to ventilate the building of smoke and carbon monoxide.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.