BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Bismarck Fire Department rushed to the scene after a garage caught fire early on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Bismarck Fire Department, at approximately 1:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24, the Central Communications Center received a report of smoke coming from a detached 4-car garage at 1502 Hanaford Avenue, and the Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to investigate. When crews arrived, they reported thick smoke and visible flames at the location, and promptly established command, and quickly extinguished the fire. It was noted that during the blaze, the roof of the garage had partially collapsed, causing damage to one vehicle.

In total, it took six fire units and 17 firefighters to fully extinguish the flames. No injuries to occupants or first responders were reported, and no fire damage was spread to surrounding areas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.