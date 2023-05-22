BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to reports of a fire in the city on the afternoon of May 21, where a kitchen blaze engulfed a home in flames.

According to a press release from the Bismarck Fire Department, at approximately 4:37 p.m., the Central Dakota Communications Center received a call regarding a kitchen fire in a home on the 200 block of Connecticut Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the Department’s crews reported that the fire on the stove top was out, but that the flames had moved to the attic of the house. Fire crews were forced to pull down sheetrock to access the attic — after which they discovered that the fire had spread to the full length of the home. Once the fires were put out, crews continued to overhaul the house’s entire attic space.

In total, seven fire department apparatuses and 24 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The Bismarck Police Department and Metro Area Ambulance were also present at the scene to aid with area control and medical support.

No injuries were reported during the fire to either of the house’s two residents or their pets, but the home was stated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental.