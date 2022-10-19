BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to extinguish an apartment building catching fire on the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway Avenue early on Wednesday morning.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, information about the fire was first received at 3:32 a.m. on October 19. The first fire crew to arrive reported heavy fire conditions and worked to extinguish the main fire. Multiple residents needed to be rescued, and five were transported to a nearby hospital. After the fire was extinguished, operations were conducted to put out any remaining smoldering material.

In total, six fire department apparatuses and 17 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The department also received aid from the Bismarck Police Department for scene control and Metro Area Ambulance for medical care. Montana-Dakota Utilities worked to secure the building’s utilities, and both the Red Cross and Crisis Care Chaplaincy were on the scene to assist residents.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment where the fire originated, but smoke and heat damage was noted throughout the entire apartment building.

The scene is still currently under investigation by the Bismarck Fire Department.