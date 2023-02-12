BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Bismarck Fire Department (BFD) were called to action in the city on Sunday, as a condominium caught fire early in the morning.

According to a report from the BFD, at approximately 3:40 a.m, the Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of a fire in a condominium in the 100 block of Bismarck’s Riverside Park Road. As they arrived on the scene, Bismarck fire crews found a smoldering fire in the second-floor bathroom of the condo, which the occupants had already evacuated. Members of the BFD quickly extinguished the fire, overhauled the attic area of the condo, removed insulation, and checked for other hot spots.

A total of six fire department apparatus and 17 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The Bismarck Police Department aided with scene control, and Metro Area Ambulance was on scene to provide medical support.

Non individuals were injured, and only one condo suffered minor damage.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as an accident.