BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a blaze on Saturday, after a fire began in a Bismarck garage.

According to a press release from the BFD, at approximately 6:32 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, the Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of a garage on fire on Fraine Barracks Road. When department crews arrived on the scene, they came to an apartment complex with a multi-unit row of garages — where one garage door showed signs of heat and smoke.

Fire crews then established command and cut the garage door in order to gain entry into the building, where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions. Once the fire was extinguished using hose lines, the garage was overhauled to find and put out any remaining smoldering material.

In total, seven Fire Department apparatuses and 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. On-scene control was provided by the Bismarck Police Department, and medical support was given by Metro Area Ambulance.

After an investigation, it was determined that the fire was caused by a Lithium-Ion battery pack from an E-Bike conversion kit. The fire has been classified as accidental, and all smoke and fire damage was limited to the garage unit of origin.