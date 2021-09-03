Bismarck Fire Department takes part in school bus extraction training

The Bismarck Fire Department is the first on the scene for many emergencies in the Capital City. That’s the reason it’s always running through different trainings, like Friday’s — a school bus extraction.

Throughout the day, they will have various crews from different stations throughout the city come down to the Bismarck Public School’s bus yard to take part in the training.

“We’re going through how to get patients out of a bus, as we know buses can have large amounts of children or adults on board,” explained Fire Captain Brendan Jochim.

The training begins in a classroom setting then moves to the yard in order to walk through buses to understand the operations better.

Then they split into two groups where they pick up the tools and practice what they’ve learned.

“When we get these opportunities to actually do an evolution on a vehicle or in a building or things like that, we like to take those opportunities,” said Jochim.

Each training session consists of teams from the same station that work together on a daily basis.

“It’s very important to do this type of training with the crew that you’re with so you guys are all on the same page. You have an understanding of the knowledge base of the people around you. That’s really going to help you move quicker and safer as you know the capabilities of your fellow firefighters,” said Fire Captain Jeremy Francis.

“I’ve only been here a year and half so I’ve never done an extraction training like this so it’s pretty beneficial to me and the other new guys. There’s actually quite a few of us,” said Firefighter Adam Erickson.

The goal was to give every firefighter in the city the opportunity at the rare training.

School buses used for the training are old BPS buses already being disposed of.