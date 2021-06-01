Bismarck gardeners see noticeable difference after drought

Growing season is here, and we wanted to see how local gardening groups are doing.

We spoke to a member of the Central North Dakota Daylily Gardening Society to find out.

“I have never lost plants, and this year I probably lost 40 daylilies,” said Susan Holland.

This year’s unusual weather is making plants look quite a bit different.

“I think they’re all smaller because of the drought. The size of all of the plants is a little bit less than I’m used to. Many of the lilies got to 4 feet, and they’re 2 feet at this point. There’s some more growing time too, but everything is a wee bit stunted,” said Holland.

Holland has been a member of the Daylily Gardening Society for more than 10 years.

“Oh, it’s a passion. It’s not a job at all. It’s something that I love to do. I went on to be a historian. Interested in horticulture and the history of horticulture,” said Holland.

She tells us she has an impressive 2,000 plants in her garden.

Do you add new plants every year?

“I try not to but I do,” said Holland.

Holland says she hopes more people join the group, and it’s important that people take an interest in plant life.

“The Earth needs people who are concerned about it and aware of what it is they’re looking at. A lot of people don’t know what plant is what. That’s OK, but it’s OK to learn too,” said Holland.

It’s not as easy as some might think.

“You need to know your soil, and what the PH is. You need to know the watering conditions. The sunlight, daylight shade conditions the plant requires. There’s quite a bit,” said Holland.

Holland has worked as a gardening coach for years and says any new gardeners in the area should join the club for tips and tricks.

The Daylily Society has an auction on June 8 at the Bismarck Eagles, where you can become a member.

They also plan on starting their annual garden tours later this month.