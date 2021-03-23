Bismarck in the running for “Strongest Town” title in national competition

The Downtowners Association and the City of Bismarck are working to win the Capital City the title of ‘”Strongest Town” in a national competition.

Hosted by the Strong Towns Organization, small cities and towns are asked to showcase their community projects and efforts.

Sixteen towns started the bracket and Bismarck has made it to the elite eight, currently going up against Northfield, Vermont in round two.

Those who nominated Bismarck say they hope the city will make it to the next semi-finals round.

“Whether it’s art alley or whether it bump-outs on the streets, infill housing. We’ve been living the strong towns principles, I think, pretty good. So, I think it’s a real great opportunity for some national attention for Bismarck. We’d love everybody to vote, so we can lord it over the other communities we beat,” said Kate Herzog, the Downtowners Association Chief Operating Officer.

Not only will Bismarck get bragging rights for winning the contest, but the Strong Towns organization will also host an event in whichever city wins.

Everyone is encouraged to vote, and round two voting ends Thursday at 10 a.m.

