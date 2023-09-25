BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, the traffic signal at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Centennial Road in Bismarck will be taken out of service while city crews replace its controller cabinet, as well as add both pedestrian heads and pushbuttons.

As a result, an all-way stop will be put in place at the intersection. During the stop, traveling speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour in all directions. Drivers are asked to anticipate delays and congestion when passing through the area. No detour is scheduled to be in place.

The signal is expected to be placed back into service by the end of the day on Wednesday.