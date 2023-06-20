BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With local governments dealing with pressing issues like community growth and development, fulfilling city service needs, various taxes and tax rates, and others, some cities seem to be managing better than others overall.

Bismarck is one of those cities, according to a new data survey.

Personal financial website WalletHub released the results of its “2023 Best And Worst Run Cities in America,” and Bismarck comes in at #17 on the list of 149 cities surveyed.

Fargo comes in at #44.

For each city, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of City Services” score comprising 36 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories that was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

Bismarck’s overall “Quality of Services” rank was 25 while its overall “Total Budget per Capita” score was 29.

In specific categories measured out of the 149 cities studied, Bismarck ranked:

27 – Financial Stability

– Financial Stability 31 – Safety

– Safety 38 – Health

– Health 65 – Education

– Education 73 – Infrastructure & Pollution

– Infrastructure & Pollution 95 – Economy

You can get more details in the full report, along with the methodology used, here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869