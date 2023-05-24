BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Kids in Bismarck took the scenic route to get to school on Wednesday morning, as they joined together and hit the streets on their bicycles.

Sanford Health and Bismarck Burleigh Public Health invited kids out to the state capitol for a community bike ride — after which, they rode a loop around the building’s lawn. Bismarck police then flipped on the lights to escort the kids the few blocks it took to pedal to Will-Moore Elementary. Kids who didn’t have bike helmets were given them so that they could safely enjoy the community outing.

“Biking is such a healthy activity, both for your social and mental health, your physical health,” says Sanford Health Safe Kids Coordinator Alyssa Preszler. “It’s just a great way to get out and be outside — and heading into bike safety for the summer, when kids ride their bikes all the time.”

“I would welcome any opportunity to pilot this with other schools or other groups so kids can feel comfortable on the roadway and on the sidewalk,” says Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Representative Katie Johnke, “and know what to do when crossing an intersection — which is probably the wariest part to be concerned about.”

Johnke says she hopes to host another bike-to-school event again this fall.