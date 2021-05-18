Bismarck law enforcement officer to hold Flame of Hope for 2022 Special Olympic World Games

Special Olympics has been around for over 50 years. But due to the pandemic, like most major events, the world games came to a halt in 2020.

With last year being cancelled, 2022 will serve as the 50th celebration for World Games. And for one Bismarck native who’s been serving the Special Olympics since the 1980s, that means something even more special.

Not only are athletes coming from across the world to compete, so are law enforcement. Kevin Arthaud, the director for Law Enforcement Torch Run ND, will Carry the Flame of Hope on the final leg of the Opening Ceremonies in the 2022 Special Olympic World Games as part of the Law enforcement torch run.

Arthaud says, “Seeing the impact that law enforcement have with the Special Olympics athletes is pretty huge and also it benefits the athlete’s families as well.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraising and public awareness campaign for Special Olympics. Worldwide, over 100,000 officers participate in Special Olympics activities. They are the Guardians of the Flame of Hope.

Robson, COO of Special Olympics ND says, “We’re so proud of Kevin Arthaud and his commitment to Special Olympics. He’s been involved in our program for over dozens of years.”

Since 1983 to be exact. Arthaud’s passion and dedication to the athletes is why he was chosen to carry the Flame of Hope in the last leg for the world games in January.

Robson adds, “Special Olympics is really a global movement and we’re really excited to be heading to Russia for the 2022 World Winter games and it’ll be just a wonderful experience for our athletes and our law enforcement from all over the world.”

Arthaud says he’s been a runner since high school so this won’t be a problem for him to run the last leg. He also says there are several local torch runs taking place leading up to the world games next winter.

Bismarck: June 2nd – 2:30pm Capital to Scheels

Minot: June 3rd – Minot AFB (Main Gate) to Buffalo Wild Wings

Williston: June 3rd –10:00am at the Williams County LEC parking lot. We will run from the LEC to Albertson’s (4th St E to Main St, Main St north to 11th St W, 11th St W to 2nd Ave W, 2nd Ave W to 26th St W).

Fargo, Jamestown and Grand Forks: TBD