BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department Wednesday morning lifted the “no travel” advisory for the city, but is still recommending an abundance of caution as road conditions vary throughout Bismarck. Police officers responded to more than 175 crash reports on December 26, according to Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler.

Public Works crews are providing ongoing support to first responders, as well as trying to work in residential areas. Roads Superintendent Keith Glass reported that work on major arterials has been completed, but that trucks are having to drive in reverse along streets to distribute the salt and sand mixture.

Public Works has exhausted its supply of beet juice mixture to soften and reduce ice on the roads and is deploying a pair of brine trucks today. Glass estimated it could take a few days before all residential neighborhoods have been reached.

The Bismarck landfill is open today, after closing operations Tuesday.

Garbage collection is proceeding, according to Solid Waste & Landfill Superintendent Toby Sheldon. Garbage collection will proceed with the traditional holiday schedule, with collection being pushed back one day. However, residents who expected their garbage to be collected on Tuesday this week, and haven’t had their cans emptied, are asked to leave cans out and workers will get to them as they have time throughout the week.