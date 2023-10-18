BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck is looking for community-minded volunteers to fill a number of upcoming vacancies on various boards and commissions.

Any Bismarck resident who is interest and qualifies can apply until November 30 through an online form at bismarcknd.gov. After that date, the application window closes, and applicants will be contacted by a representative from the board, commission or authority in which they expressed an interest.

“The people who serve on these various groups are what help to drive the advancement of our city,” said Bismarck Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek. “These various groups provide an opportunity for someone to get their feet wet and learn about the city. They are a unique opportunity and all it takes to access it is a desire to serve the community.”

The groups seeking applicants this year:

Board of Adjustment – The six-member board decides appeals from an order, requirement or determination made by an administrative official of the City of Bismarck. The Board of Adjustment is empowered to make interpretations and grant variances related to zoning regulations. 2 terms ending at the conclusion of 2023

Forestry Advisory Board – The 12-member board advises and assists the City Forester in the selection, planting, maintenance, protection and removal of trees on streets, parks and other public property in the City of Bismarck. 2 terms ending at the conclusion of 2023

Historic Preservation Commission – The seven-member board carries out matters related to the Historic Preservation Ordinance of the City of Bismarck. 2 terms ending at the conclusion of 2023

Human Relations Committee – The nine-member board assists in creating an atmosphere of inclusion, equality and accessibility through education and outreach to recognize the value of a diverse community. 3 terms ending at the conclusion of 2023

Parking Authority – The authority provides parking to the Downtown Parking District via approximately 1,754 parking spaces including four ramps and two surface lots. Members of the authority must be a property owner within the Parking Authority boundary. 1 term ending at the conclusion of 2023

Planning and Zoning – The 11-member advisory board makes recommendations on requests for designation as a Renaissance Zone project. This Authority also provides guidance on Downtown Design Review and other activities impacting the core of the community. This Commission includes the Mayor, five members representing the City of Bismarck, A Burleigh County Commissioner, three members representing the extraterritorial area (ETA), and the City Engineer, who serves as an ex officio member. 1 term from the ETA ending at the conclusion of 2023

Renaissance Zone – The seven-member advisory board makes recommendations on requests for designation as a Renaissance Zone project. The Renaissance Zone advisory board also provides guidance on Downtown Design Review and others activities impacting the core of the community. 2 terms ending at the conclusion of 2023

– The seven-member advisory board makes recommendations on requests for designation as a Renaissance Zone project. The Renaissance Zone advisory board also provides guidance on Downtown Design Review and others activities impacting the core of the community.

For more information about the boards, commissions and authorities, contact the City of Bismarck Administration Department at (701) 355-1300 or by email at bismarckadmin@bismarcknd.gov.