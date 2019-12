A man is charged with child abuse after being accused of hitting his stepdaughter with a broomstick for not wearing her Muslim attire.

30-year-old Youness Moussaid was arrested on December 3rd, and charged in Burleigh County Court on Friday, December 6th.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the child would go to school in her Muslim attire and change once she arrived.

The police were notified by the school after they noticed visible signs of abuse.