BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was arrested on Tuesday, October 11, after he assaulted Bismarck police officers when he was found driving while under suspension.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, at approximately 10:51 a.m., officers attempted to take 42-year-old Corey Hollingsworth into custody after he was found to be driving under suspension and while having a warrant in the 2500 block of East Thayer Avenue. When officers attempted to take him into custody, he reportedly fought with them, injuring one.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Hollingsworth has been arrested on charges of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Weapon, Assault on a Peace Officer without a Weapon, Preventing Arrest on a Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving under Suspension.