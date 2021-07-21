Bismarck man arrested on attempted murder, other charges

A 32-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested for allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend.

According to the Bismarck Police, a woman came to the police department around 8:41 Tuesday morning to report that her boyfriend had tried to kill her.

The woman said while she was driving, her boyfriend became agitated and allegedly threatened to kill her. She started driving toward the police department and, at that point, she said, her boyfriend wrapped a string around her neck and attempted to strangle her.

She said she was able to get to the police station and get away from her boyfriend.

Around 2:23 Tuesday afternoon, the boyfriend was located by police riding a minibike.

He refused to stop for police but was eventually apprehended, arrested and charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, providing false information, fleeing and driving under suspension.

The man is currently being held at the Bismarck-Mandan Detention Center.