BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man who was arrested twice in one week in both Bismarck and Mandan was in court today.

Jeffrey Brynds

Jeffrey Brynds is being charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer and felony theft.

It started last week on October 25 when a police officer noticed Brynds acting strange at a Bismarck gas station. Officers say Brynds was yelling to himself and went to four different gas pumps but didn’t fill up.

Police believe Brynds was using drugs.

He then took off at a high speed, and officers arrested him not long after.

Then on Wednesday, November 1, a person told Mandan police someone stole his car from the Mandan Family Fare parking lot. Police spotted the car soon after and tried pulling Brynds over. But they say he crashed into a Mandan police patrol vehicle before officers arrested him.

When questioned by police, Brynds told officers his name was Steve Perry.

Police searched him and say they found meth in Brynds’ front pocket.