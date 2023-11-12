BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 43-year-old Bismarck man was placed under arrest after he attempted to rob a house on the morning of Sunday, November 12th.

According to a press release from the Bismarck Police Department, at approximately 4:59 a.m. this morning,. officers responded to the area of North 11th Street’s 1400 block after a resident reported seeing the man break into the home on a doorbell camera. While the resident was not home at the time, neighbors reported seeing the individual inside the home and throwing things out of it. Patrol officers responded to the crime and attempted to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful.

Eventually, the West Dakota SWAT Team was called in to assist, and a search warrant was issued for the residence. Despite multiple attempts to get the man to exit the residence, he continued to be uncooperative, forcing the SWAT team to make entry into the home at 11:00 a.m. and take him into custody.

The man was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries before being taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. He is currently being held on the charges of Burglary, Assault on a Peace Officer, Violation of a Disorderly Conduct Restraining Order, and Resisting Arrest on a felony.