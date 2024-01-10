MEDINA, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was hurt Tuesday evening near Medina when his semi left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 52-year-old man was driving west on I-94, six miles west of Medina, when he suffered a “medical event” and left the roadway, striking a guardrail and coming to a stop in the median.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.